(Images) ‘Looking tasty’: Fans are loving how Liverpool’s retro kit looks on FIFA 20

Liverpool and EA have taken the step to give a little gift to supporters during isolation by awarding FIFA 20 players – with the Reds set as their favourite team – the gorgeous 1989-91 kit.

The club made the announcement on Twitter, with floods of fans surely booting up the gaming consoles and PCs straight away (I admit, I was one of them)!

MORE: (Video) Liverpool release new kit for FIFA 20 players

A few images have emerged online of fellow supporters loving what the new kit looks like in-game, one saying it’s ‘looking tasty’, take a look at the tweets below: