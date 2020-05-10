(Images) ‘Looking tasty’: Fans are loving how Liverpool’s retro kit looks on FIFA 20

Liverpool and EA have taken the step to give a little gift to supporters during isolation by awarding FIFA 20 players – with the Reds set as their favourite team – the gorgeous 1989-91 kit.
The club made the announcement on Twitter, with floods of fans surely booting up the gaming consoles and PCs straight away (I admit, I was one of them)!
A few images have emerged online of fellow supporters loving what the new kit looks like in-game, one saying it’s ‘looking tasty’, take a look at the tweets below:
The classic @LFC kit looking tasty. 😋 pic.twitter.com/mDPf4n4Rnb
— Mikey Stones (@BiohazardMikey) May 7, 2020
The @EASPORTSFIFA retro kit for @LFC is big 🔥🔥🔥🔥 😍 pic.twitter.com/NnZw3BZo2f
— Philip Galounis (@Pgalou8) May 7, 2020
