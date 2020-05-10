Klopp explains how he bumped into Gerrard while on the phone to Houllier during lockdown

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he’s bumped into Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard a few times during lockdown.

The German hasn’t been breaking the rules and guidelines though – the pair live relatively close to each other, and Klopp sometimes spots the Rangers boss when taking his dog for a walk.

Gerrard is back in his Merseyside home, after travelling back down from Scotland when news of the impending lockdown and suspension of football in the UK.

Klopp told BT Sport how the current situation has actually helped his relationship with the former captain. “The funny part is that I think I live for four-and-a-half years in the same town as Steven Gerrard and I met him never before,” he said (via the Express).

“But since the lockdown I saw him already six or seven times. I go for a dog walk or a run or whatever, and he has a walk with the family and stuff like this so we saw each other more often than in all the time together before.

“One day I was on the phone with Gerard Houllier and met Steven Gerrard in the same moment, so that was really cool! These kind of things happen only in lockdown so some positive things happened for me as well.”

A positive is a positive! We can’t really ignore the fact that Klopp was on the phone to Gerard Houllier, can we?

I wonder what they were talking about…

As per the Independent, the former Liverpool boss has been quoted as saying the Reds deserve to be named Premier League winners if the season cannot be resumed.

Maybe it was something along those lines? He won’t publicly say anything, but the situation must be frustrating for Klopp.

I can almost hear him telling both Houllier and Gerrard that he’s “talking to two Gerrards right now” – it’s just the kind of one-liner he’d crack to lighten the mood.