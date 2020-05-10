Ligue 1 side to sign Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella – report

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella is said to be joining French outfit Nantes when the transfer window opens. That’s according to 20 Minutes (cited as a source by the reputable GFFN).

The Spaniard signed for the Reds from Valencia five years ago, but failed to make any real impact during his time at Anfield. To be fair, Pedro only really got his first proper run in the senior squad this season under Jurgen Klopp.

Chirivella has been heavily involved with the youthful lineup Liverpool have utilised in the FA Cup and League Cup, alongside the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

But at the age of 22, the lad now seemingly wants to kick-start his career elsewhere and has taken up an offer from a decent side in Ligue 1.

According to the GFFN report, Chirivella is to put pen to paper on a three-year deal. As he’s not agreed a new deal with Liverpool, he’s free to depart Anfield on a free transfer.

Opinion

It’s a shame to see Pedro go, I always thought he had pale shades of Xabi Alonso in his game, but he has to do what’s best for his career. Given the amount of first team football he’s had with us, it’s hardly a surprise to see him leave – even if he’s had a little run of late.