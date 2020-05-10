Lucas recalls 16-year-old Trent being on a ‘different level’

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has revealed that he clocked a young Trent Alexander-Arnold in training because was on a ‘different level’.

The Brazilian played for the Reds between 2007 and 2017, notched up 346 appearances, and was part of the squad that won the League Cup in 2012.

Lucas explains that when he was training in his final two years with the club he saw a teenage Trent and was very impressed. “Well, I remember a few moments of Trent,” the now Lazio man told LFC TV.

“I remember he came with us to play in a friendly game and I think he was 16. He was very shy and Brendan [Rodgers] was in charge. I remember he wasn’t comfortable but we could see he was at a different level, I would say, for his age.

“So after he started to train with us in the first team he waited patiently, but we were sure that he would be a Liverpool player and he would be one of the best players in the world.

“I was sure because you just could see on a daily basis how many qualities he had, his crosses and his passing. He is just a complete full-back.”

It’s a nice anecdote from Lucas that he remembers a very young Trent whipping in crosses at Melwood, but I find it hard to believe he was already showing flashes of brilliance to suggest he could become a world-beater – it just goes to show how generational he truly is!

To be fair, the Brazilian was spot on – the full-back went on to play a pivotal role in Jurgen Klopp’s Champions League winning side last year and earn a nomination for the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

Still just 21-years-old, Trent has the world as his feet and a glorious career awaits him. The Premier League title is firmly in his sights, with Liverpool surely to be afforded the opportunity to claim their reward for another incredible season.