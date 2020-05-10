(Photo) New pic of Nike x LFC 2020/21 kit emerges online featuring Club World Cup badge

A new photograph of Liverpool’s 2020/21 Nike home kit has seemingly leaked online, showing off the gold FIFA Club World Cup patch.

The Reds will be allowed to wear the badge of honour until another club wins the CWC, but with the uncertainty surrounding the completion of every sporting event in the world, due to the coronavirus pandemic, who knows when that’ll be!

We’re a bit suspect of this shirt because there doesn’t seem to be the textured design that has been in other images – as detailed here – and the Standard Chartered logo looks small.

It looks like a cheap fake to us. Take this one with a pinch of salt, Reds.