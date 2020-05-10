(Photos) LFC fan spots possible inspiration behind Nike’s 2020/21 home kit

The leaked Liverpool x Nike home kit for the 2020/21 season has split opinion among supporters, with a large minority not keen on the turquoise trim and chunky collar.

But we think it’s boss – and the green on the kit harks back to the old 1993 kit by Adidas, when the German manufacturer took the green from the new crest and had some fun with it.

This was pointed out by Twitter user @AmyKaye8LFC. Take a look at the photos below and let us know what you think.