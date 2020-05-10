(Video) DAZN compile Carragher’s best Premier League moments

DAZN have released a compilation of Jamie Carragher’s best Premier League moments. The Liverpool legend is one of the best centre-backs the country has seen, and that speaks volumes as he never lifted a domestic title.

The Bootle-born defender spent his entire career with the Reds – that’s 25 years, from Academy to retirement – and won the FA Cup (2), League Cup (3), Champions League, UEFA Cup, Super Cup (2) and FA Community Shield (2) during his time.

The below compilation shows some of Carragher’s finest moments in the Premier League – with his final game for the Reds, against QPR, almost being capped off by a belter of a goal.