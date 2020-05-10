(Video) EFL upload 2012 League Cup final in full on YouTube

The EFL have uploaded the 2012 League Cup final between Liverpool and Cardiff City to their official YouTube channel, for supporters to enjoy during isolation.

Most of us are stuck at home for a while, so little things like this can really help break up the days.

The 2012 League Cup final was more dramatic than it really needed to be, as a perky Cardiff put up a fight against the Reds and took us to penalties.

Take a walk down memory lane, remember Jordan Henderson’s first piece of silverware as a Liverpool player, and have a watch of the video below: