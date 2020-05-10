(Video) Gini Wijnaldum labels Adama Traore the fastest player in the Premier League

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum reckons Wolves star Adama Traore is the fastest player around right now. The Dutch international has come up against the Spaniard a few times, and he’s clearly left an impression on our No.5.

Wijnaldum was taking part in a Q&A on his Instagram when he was asked about the speediest player he’s seen. Traore has really come into top form at Wolves in the Premier League, after proving to be a hit at Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):

