(Video) Kompany picks van Dijk over Ferdinand & Terry as PL’s best ever

Former Manchester City star Vincent Kompany was asked who he thought the best defender in Premier League history is, earlier this year.

The Belgian is certainly one of the names that comes up when this is discussed, but he had no hesitation in picking Virgil van Dijk over John Terry and Rio Ferdinand.

The Anderlecht man did say that it’s a little awkward because the Liverpool centre-half has only been on the scene for a few years, but Kompany believes van Dijk is the best this country has ever seen.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sporf):