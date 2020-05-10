(Video) Shaqiri describes what it’s like to bag a brace in “special” LFC v. MUFC game

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has taken part in a Q&A in a new video put out on the club’s official social media channels, and has offered some insight into some of the best moments of his Anfield career.

One instance that stands out is the Swiss flyer’s brace against Manchester United – last season, the Reds we struggling to break down the Mancs.

With a massive helping hand from super-sub Shaqiri, Liverpool dispatched their most bitter rivals – and the winger has explained what it’s like to bag a brace in such a “special” game.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):