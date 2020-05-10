(Video) Virgil van Dijk explains how isolation has made him think about retirement

The coronavirus pandemic is giving most of us a lot of spare time to be inside our heads and (over-)think about some things.

Football players aren’t immune to feeling emotions, and Virgil van Dijk has explained how this period of isolation has got him thinking about his long-term future.

The big centre-half told BT Sport that he is desperate for football to resume again, so he can get back to winning ways, play for the fans and see the boys – and it’s made him think about the uncertainly a player must face when retiring.

Take a watch of the video below: