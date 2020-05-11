Arsenal keeper explains why Alisson is the ‘best goalkeeper at the moment’

Arsenal star Bernd Leno has praised Alisson and revealed that he thinks Liverpool’s Brazilian is the top goalkeeper in the business.

Despite missing a number of games this term with injuries, Alisson has been exceptional when in the side and is only one behind Dean Henderson in the race for the Golden Glove.

In terms of Premier League goalkeepers, we think he’s way out in front, but would suggest he’s also got a lead on those in the continent as well.

“He’s good at everything and his stats are also very good. He’s played a number of big games for Liverpool and for me it’s clear that he’s the best goalkeeper at the moment,” Leno said, cited in the Mirror.

Leno himself is one of the Premier League’s best, although playing behind the Arsenal defence, he gets much more practice than Ali!

Liverpool had problems with goalkeepers for years and signing Alisson after our Champions League Final defeat in 2018 was one of the best moves the club has done in the transfer market in the past decade.