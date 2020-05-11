Government outlines plan for Premier League return next month

The UK Government have confirmed plans for sport to resume behind closed doors next month, paving the way for the Premier League to resume within the coming weeks.

Plans for how the country will come out of lockdown were released on Monday in a 50-page document, following a nationwide announcement from Boris Johnson over the weekend,

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the return of professional sport has been outlined in the second stage of adjustments – this means football will be given the go-ahead from June 1, but it’s likely to resume around two weeks later.

The Premier League had been sorting out a return for around June 13, and club employees had been told to prepare for this date, according to the Daily Mirror.

Professional football in England has been suspended since March, with the top 20 clubs meeting via video conference to establish more clarity on the future of the 2019/20 season.

The most recent statement from the Premier League reiterated their desire to complete the current campaign, following a shareholders meeting last month.

There are 92 fixtures left to be played to finish the domestic top-flight league, and it’s believed these could be carried out in a short period in unique circumstances.

The Premier League are expected to release a statement later today.