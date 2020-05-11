Hendo rips Trent for believing he could be a midfielder, says Robbo

Jordan Henderson and the rest of Liverpool’s stars like to tease Trent Alexander-Arnold about the youngster’s apparent belief that he could one day move into the midfield!

This is according to Andy Robertson, who spoke brilliantly about his 21-year-old team-mate, a player he described as the best fullback on the planet.

Trent has almost redefined what it means to be a right-back – and all before his 22nd birthday – making as many chances as top playmakers do and performing excellently in two Champions League Finals.

Robertson is pretty special himself, and despite his friendly rivalry with the Scouser, was happy to admit Trent’s genius.

‘I think a lot of people have said he could play midfield,’ Robertson said on the Peter Crouch podcast.

‘I don’t want to talk him up too much because he loves thinking he can move into midfield.

‘Hendo [Jordan Henderson] and that give him pelters for it. His passing and awareness, he can do it.

‘Whether he wants to make that move, he’ll need to decide at some point. But with what he’s doing right now, the best in the world in his position, I don’t know why he’d want to change.’

For us, we have no doubt that Trent could do well in midfield – ironically in the role Henderson currently stars in – to the right of the midfield three – as this would still enable him to use his brilliant crossing ability.

But if it isn’t broken, why fix it? From right-back, Trent gets forward, delivers in tonnes of crosses, plays his cross-field balls and is able to dictate much of our play.

The argument that he’s simply too good to play there doesn’t wash with the importance of the fullback position in Jurgen Klopp’s tactics.