Klopp speaks about fitting Gerrard into current Liverpool XI

Jurgen Klopp has explained how if he was offered a single Liverpool player from history to come and play in his current side, he’d pick Steven Gerrard!

That’s some compliment given the fact Klopp would’ve seen plenty of Sir Kenny Dalglish in the 1980s, but shows how exceptional our former no.8 was.

‘Steven Gerrard. That’s easy’, Klopp told Jake Humphrey, cited in the Mail, when asked – but then joked that he wouldn’t necessarily walk straight into the team!

‘Stevie would have to fight for it,’ he added with a smile.

Having a prime Gerrard in this current Liverpool set-up would be very interesting. The midfielder played in multiple positions during a glittering career, but was arguably at his peak playing in an advanced central role – behind a striker – or in an unshackled, box-to-box one.

Klopp plays 4-3-3, so the advanced central midfielder is not a role we use – with the midfielders either side of the anchorman having strict tactical instructions which enables the fullbacks to bomb forward.

Gerrard loved getting into the box, but the likes of Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum rarely enter it.

That being said, Gerrard would still likely play in the spot to the right of Fabinho in our current team – perhaps at the expense of the current skipper – who could move to the left of the Brazilian or take his spot at the base of midfield.