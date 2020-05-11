Liverpool have built toilets on the pitch to help social distancing at Melwood

Liverpool physio Jose Luis Parada has explained some of the measures the club has taken to enforce proper social distancing at Melwood, where players are now allowed to train individually.

The players had been doing plenty on Zoom from home, but being able to train on a football pitch will no doubt be helping the players get back up to full fitness ahead of the hopeful return to action early June.

“Since the start [of the lockdown], we had very hard training sessions thinking that we would return in two or three weeks’ time but since the lockdown has continued, we eased up the training at home,” Parada told Cadena Cope radio.

“Now that they’ve gone to the next phase, which is voluntary individual training sessions, there is one player training per pitch with extreme measures observed. Temporary toilets and showers have been set up on the pitches so that no one has to enter the buildings.”

The Premier League executives are meeting today via a call to further discuss Project Restart. The government is happy for football to get back underway, but those looking to use the pandemic as a way to avoid relegation are doing everything they can to impose doubts surrounding the safety of a resumption.

They have said though that they’ll return if relegation is off the table, which suggests the ethical reasons behind a return are not actually their primary concern.

Liverpool are two wins away from Premier League title glory, but could even become champions faster if Manchester City fail to win themselves.