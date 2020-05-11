Liverpool will play strongest XI in Nine remaining games & club is baffled at suggestions to the contrary

Liverpool will be chasing not only confirmed Premier League glory upon football’s resumption, but also the possibility or breaking the points record in English football – currently held by Manchester City (100).

There had been speculation from sides down the bottom that Jurgen Klopp might field weakened sides, or the kids, should the title be wrapped up in the first two games back – which is a mathematical possibility.

But Paul Joyce of the Times has described this as nonsense and said the club were actually ‘bemused’ by the idea and will explain as much in today’s Premier League conference.

If Liverpool secure the title quickly, we would still like for Takumi Minamino to get some games, as well as Curtis Jones – but the core of the team should remain the same.

After all, Mo Salah will be desperately chasing the Golden Boot; Alisson will be wanting another set of Golden Gloves and beating City’s 100-point record would be the icing on the cake whose taste has been soured by football’s suspension.