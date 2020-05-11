Riyad Mahrez was once targeted by Liverpool, but our interest ended when we plumped for Mo Salah instead, according to the Algerian.
Mahrez excelled at Leicester and became Manchester City’s record signing in 2018, but before that Liverpool had sounded him out as a potential option for our right flank.
“Before signing at Manchester City, there was an interest in Liverpool for me, but as soon as they took Mo Salah, it was finished,” Mahrez told DZ Foot , in an Instagram Live interview.
Mahrez is a top player, but we’re mighty glad we secured Salah, who’s simply far more dangerous in the penalty area.
Since we bought the Egyptian, he’s scored 91 goals. In the same time, Mahrez has 34 – and both play on the right-wing in a 4-3-3 formation for attack-minded sides…
Salah won the Golden Boot in his first two seasons with Liverpool – but this term will have to fight back in the final nine games to overtake Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
If he gets on a run though, he could score a hatful in a very short space of time – so we’re hoping he can secure his Golden Boot hat-trick as well as the Premier League title.
COMMENTS