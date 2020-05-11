Mark Noble bucks trend and says season must finish for moral reasons

We were not expecting to hear a West Ham player demand the season is finished, especially after part-owner Karen Brady was the first to peddle the ‘null and void’ rhetoric a month or so back.

But Mark Noble has explained why football’s integrity would be ruined if this season wasn’t concluded – despite the fact that the side he captains could well be relegated given their current Premier League position – equal on points with Bournemouth in 18th and only ahead on goal difference.

“Morally I don’t think it’s right (to say the season should be null and void),” he said, cited in the Echo.

“I think we’ve obviously all got to take into consideration the world we’re living in at the minute.

“But I think we should play behind closed doors when it is safe, I think we all understand that I don’t think we’re going to play in front of crowds this season.