Mark Noble bucks trend and says season must finish for moral reasons

We were not expecting to hear a West Ham player demand the season is finished, especially after part-owner Karen Brady was the first to peddle the ‘null and void’ rhetoric a month or so back.
But Mark Noble has explained why football’s integrity would be ruined if this season wasn’t concluded – despite the fact that the side he captains could well be relegated given their current Premier League position – equal on points with Bournemouth in 18th and only ahead on goal difference.
“Morally I don’t think it’s right (to say the season should be null and void),” he said, cited in the Echo.
“I think we’ve obviously all got to take into consideration the world we’re living in at the minute.
“But I think we should play behind closed doors when it is safe, I think we all understand that I don’t think we’re going to play in front of crowds this season.
“But I just think it would be an absolute disaster on Liverpool if that (null and void) happens. Because they thoroughly deserve to win the league this year and I just don’t think morally that can happen to be honest.
“I think even if we went into October time. I think we should just get it finished this season and worry about next season after that.”
We obviously agree with Noble – and at the time of writing – the current plan is for football to return behind closed doors in June.
Many of the bottom sides though only want to play the season if they can guarantee relegation would be off the table – which is ridiculous and is a clear attempt of trying to use the pandemic for their gain.
Without relegation, there isn’t much point football returning anyway. If they’re going to make a mockery of the competition, we’d prefer the standings to be decided via a points-per-game basis.
A Premier League voting regarding the June plan will take place today, and we hope with government backing, 2019/20 will reach a proper end.
