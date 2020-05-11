Neville: Wan-Bissaka better defender than Trent, but LFC man best since Cafu

Gary Neville has lauded Trent Alexander-Arnold and said he’s the right-back he would choose if given the choice between Liverpool’s star and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He did however claim that the latter is a better defender right now, but that Trent’s offensive capabilities make him the more impressive player overall.

“At this moment in time, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the better defender,” Neville said on an Instagram live video, cited in Goal.

“But Trent going forward … I’ve not seen someone like it since Cafu.

“So Trent is ahead at this point but Wan-Bissaka has settled really well and will be important in these next few years.”

We actually think the stereotype that Trent is poor defensively is based on two or three games when he first broke into the side and is actually very unfair.

After all, Liverpool had the best defensive record in the country last season and this!

Going forward though, Trent is unparalleled, as Neville accepts.

In 2018/19, Alexander-Arnold broke the record for the most number of assists by a defender in a Premier League season, and is on track to beat it again this – with nine games still to play!

So good is Trent’s delivery from the right, many think he’ll eventually move into midfield – but what’s the point?

From right-back he plays in a more advanced position than Jordan Henderson, often on the right of the midfield three, anyway!