Houssem Aouar to Anfield a bargain £40m possibility, say Liverpool.com

Houssem Aouar is being linked to Liverpool again – this time by Liverpool.com.

The publication says Liverpool have the chance of securing the 21-year-old maestro because of Lyon’s 7th placed finish in curtailed Ligue 1 – and the fact they’ll now no longer be playing European football next term.

“I am going to do everything to keep the players. But players who are programmed to play in Europe could want to go elsewhere because we don’t have European football,” CEO Jean-Michel Aulas said a few weeks back, as cited in the report.

Aouar is rated as a £40m possibility in the piece, which seems a very fair value for someone so talented and not yet 22…

We’d suggest Aouar is most similar to Naby Keita of our current crop of midfielders, or perhaps Adam Lallana – the outgoing Englishman.

He’d be a top replacement for Lallana, but Jurgen Klopp wants Curtis Jones to have a chance of securing that spot himself – which we’re obviously all for.

Aouar is a good little player, but he’s not someone we think would automatically walk into the side – and is probably only an option if one of Keita or Gini Wijnaldum depart – which isn’t on the cards.