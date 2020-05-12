Liverpool set to make big loss on defender as COVID-19 bludgeons transfer spend

Last summer, Dejan Lovren was being linked with multiple clubs and with a potential £15m switch to AS Roma [talkSPORT], but it seems the Croat’s value has fallen off a cliff.

Due to the fact he’s hardly played, is in his thirties and the financial impact the coronavirus is set to have on the transfer market, Lovren is now valued at £4.4m – a figure Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claim Roma might pay this time around instead…

That would be a dramatic fall in resale value from the £20m we spent on him back in 2014, although he has served us for six years.

Still, for just £4.4m, it’d almost be worth keeping him around as our fourth choice option, as it’s unlikely we’ll be able to acquire an upgrade for such a small fee.

That being said, if Lovren wants to move, which would be understandable for a player unlikely to get minutes in future seasons, it’d be unlikely for the club to stand in his way.