Premier League clubs face £340m bill even though season set for completion

The Premier League will have to pay back around £340m in TV money to broadcasters, even with the season set for completion behind closed doors.

According to BBC Sport, ‘The refund is anticipated as matches are not taking place as expected – both because they will be played without fans and at different times to originally scheduled.’

“We were able to update our clubs today on our situation with broadcasters, which is obviously confidential,” PL CEO Richard Masters said on Monday, reported in the BBC.

“Whatever happens, there’s going to be significant loss of revenue for clubs. That is inevitable.

“We were able to paint a picture today about what would happen in various scenarios, playing out the season and not playing out the season, to allow them to have a picture of that as we stand in the early part of May.

“But in terms of putting an estimate on it, I don’t want to do that today.”

Right now, the Premier League is fighting for the remaining fixtures to be played at the proper grounds instead of neutral venues, due to the clubs at the bottom believing it unfair.

Yesterday, the clubs met and thrashed out their likely June return, which is looking inevitable after the government gave it the go-ahead over the weekend.

Liverpool need two wins from our remaining nine fixtures to win the title – which is surely a guarantee considering our 25 point lead.

It won’t be the same, but after all this time, we just want it done and dusted.