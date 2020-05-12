Schalke try to lure Manchester United fans by saying they don’t like Klopp & YNWA

Schalke have made the proactive step of trying to lure English football fans into following them from this weekend onwards.

The Bundesliga is back from May 16, and with the Premier League still a month away from returning, the likelihood is that many in this country will start paying much more attention to football abroad.

After all, there’s only so many reruns of past glories won we can sit through!

Schalke have encouraged Manchester United fans to support them by declaring that You’ll Never Walk Alone is banned in their stadium – because it’s the song of their arch-rival, Borussia Dortmund.

For that reason, they’ve also claimed to not like Jurgen Klopp – which is strange during a tweet in which they wanted Liverpool fans to consider making them our second side for the time being!

Sadly for Schalke, we’re rooting for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, and after them, Mainz – Klopp’s old two sides.