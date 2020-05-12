The Adam Lallana situation: PL offer update regarding playmaker’s contract

Liverpool will be able to keep Adam Lallana until the end of the season – providing the player wants to stay!

Currently, his contract expires on June 30, but the Premier League met yesterday and agreed that players with expiring deals can complete the 2019/20 campaign on a short-term deal.

However, Richard Masters has explained how both parties must agree, which surely opens up the possibility of sides losing their players with games of the term remaining.

“What we decided today – obviously this issue has been highlighted and we’ve discussed it at the last two meetings – but we’ve been working as far as possible to ensure that clubs complete the season with the same squad they had prior to the suspension,” Masters said, cited in the Independent.

“What was agreed today is that players can extend their contracts beyond June 30 until the end of the season but it must be agreed by both parties and a later date can be scheduled for that; no later than June 23.”

We’re pretty sure Lallana will want to finish 2019/20 with Liverpool – and he’s the only player who gets minutes who is in the situation of departing on a Bosman…

Lallana won’t be here next season though, which will allow Curtis Jones to step up and compete for a spot in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

The Scouser is a huge talent and we hope to see him given an opportunity to develop it instead of the club buying a new side.