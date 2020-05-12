(Video) Roberto Firmino’s best bits 2019/20 will make all Reds smile

Roberto Firmino hasn’t enjoyed his best season in terms of finding the back of the net – but his overall contribution has been terrific and a huge reason for our success once again.

In terms of pure technical skill and touch we’d argue he’s our most talented player – and if he only he was as composed in front of goal as he is during the buildup – he’d score 30 a season!

But by dropping off and linking up play, Firmino makes space for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane – both of whom would be nowhere near as good if they didn’t start with our unique no.9.

Watch his best bits from 2019/20, below!