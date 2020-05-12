(Video) Virgil van Dijk flexes with Champions League trophy as his sock bin

Virgil van Dijk used a replica of the Champions League trophy to throw socks into during a recent Zoom challenge with Jamie Redknapp!
The pair were talking about the lockdown and ways they’ve kept themselves entertained – and ended up engaging in a bit of friendly competition.
Van Dijk helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2019 with a series of breathtaking European performances – and is right to show off the trophy as a result!
Van Dijk is back training at Melwood now, in isolation, with the Reds hopeful of returning to action in June to finish the Premier League season behind closed doors.
Redknapp is so star struck 😅🤣https://t.co/EUxoQdIR3X
— Dublin Red* 🔴 (@adublinredYNWA) May 11, 2020
COMMENTS