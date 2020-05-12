(Video) Virgil van Dijk flexes with Champions League trophy as his sock bin

Virgil van Dijk used a replica of the Champions League trophy to throw socks into during a recent Zoom challenge with Jamie Redknapp!

The pair were talking about the lockdown and ways they’ve kept themselves entertained – and ended up engaging in a bit of friendly competition.

Van Dijk helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2019 with a series of breathtaking European performances – and is right to show off the trophy as a result!

Van Dijk is back training at Melwood now, in isolation, with the Reds hopeful of returning to action in June to finish the Premier League season behind closed doors.