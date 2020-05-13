Agent provides update on two Belgian talents Liverpool want

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in two Belgian starlets recently: Aster Vranckx in Niuewsblad and Jeremy Doku in The Mirror.

And according to agent Cheikh Fall, the coronavirus will mean their prospective transfer fees are much smaller than they would have been a few months earlier.

“In Belgium, there is really a lot of talent,” he told Voetbal Nieuws. “Of course you have talents like Jonathan David and Sambi Lokonga, who even seem like ‘veterans’ because they have been around for two years already.

“You also have talents like Aster Vranckx and Jérémy Doku, who are already established at their clubs. Although they, like all players in football, will also be cheaper due to the current situation in football.”

Vranckx is someone who particularly impresses us. The midfielder is only 17 but already has many similar traits to Gini Wijnaldum.

Doku is a flying winger and has speed and skill – but so do many, many players his age and it’s very hard to predict which of them turn into Sadio Mane and which of them never fulfil their potential.

Still, in this current climate, we can see Liverpool buying plenty of youngsters with enormous ability and allowing them to develop in our U23s rather than readymade first-team stars who we do not need.

When the transfer market opens, watch out for this type of deal.