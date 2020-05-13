Bayern slam Timo Werner for his conduct regarding Liverpool transfer

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinze Rummenigge has criticised Timo Werner for his public flirtation with Liverpool and the manner in which he disregarded Bayern as an option.

The Rb Leipzig forward is one of the hottest properties in Europe right now – which is unsurprising after the 27 goals he plundered before this season was curtailed.

But the coronavirus pandemic has made Werner’s future uncertain, with the big clubs circling to decide whether it’s financially viable to throw so much money at a player in the current climate.

Rummenigge though is not impressed with Werner’s conduct.

“Really, nothing amazes me anymore, but I have never seen a player make a statement like this in response to rumours in public,” he told Bild, translated by the Express.

Werner had previously claimed he didn’t fancy Bayern, while lauding Liverpool whenever our name was thrown his way.

“Bayern are a great club, we don’t need to talk about it, and Hansi Flick has proven this season he is a really good head coach,” Werner said recently.

“But if a move were to become an issue at some point, I would be more tempted by a move abroad than a move to Bayern.”

After Rb Leipzig’s Champions League win over Spurs, Werner waxed lyrical about Liverpool’s frontline but claimed he’d be up for the fight, in contrast to his comments on Bayern.

“Yes I know that Liverpool is the best team in the moment in the world and when you’re linked with the team, it makes me very proud,” he began.

“In case of that, it’s a pleasure, but I know that in Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”

It’s very obvious that Werner fancies a switch to Liverpool, but do the club do want to take the risk in signing him?

That much remains to be seen, although we’d be quite disappointed if a Premier League rival ended up snatching the 24-year-old, given how desperately Anfield is his preference.