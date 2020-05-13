BBC names all-time PL Liverpool XI and there’s one big contentious call

We don’t have too many problems with BBC Sport’s all-time Premier League Liverpool XI.

It’s largely watertight, with Alisson naturally between the sticks and our current fullbacks, Trent and Robbo, at right and left-back…

We think there’s an argument to have Sami Hyypia ahead of Jamie Carragher, but not one about Virgil van Dijk being the other centre-back.

But in midfield, Javier Mascherano holds the side ahead of Xabi Alonso, Didi Hamann and Jordan Henderson – three players we’d actually have over him in the the position.

Henderson is about to lead us to the Premier League title as the country’s Player of the Year. Mascherano doesn’t come close.

Up top, it’s fair to have Robbie Fowler, our top scorer, flanked by Mo Salah (two Golden Boots) and Luis Suarez – who played the best individual season in PL history in 2013/14.