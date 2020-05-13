Klopp brilliantly explains why Messi more special than Ronaldo

Jurgen Klopp has spoken excellently on football’s age-old, and actually very boring, debate: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

He described the Portuguese as physically the perfect footballer – who also possesses the best attitude to be a top professional – but that Messi’s style and natural talent make him his preferred footballer.

We can’t argue with any of that and would be surprised if anyone could.

‘For me Messi, but I couldn’t admire Ronaldo more than I do already,’ Klopp told YouTube channel freekickerz, cited in the Mail.

‘The explanation is the following: We’ve played against both already and both are almost impossible to defend. But Messi has much lower physical requirements from birth on.

‘If you could paint yourself a perfect player, it would have Ronaldo’s height, he could jump and run as high or quick as Ronaldo can do.

‘And what is then even added to that is his total attitude – it is absolutely perfect and professional, it couldn’t be any better.

‘And on the other side there is the small Messi who makes everything look so simple. And therefore I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch. But Cristiano is also an absolutely incredible player.’

Ronaldo is someone we admire as a footballer, not necessarily a person – but Messi is simply the greatest there has ever been.

The fact Virgil van Dijk came so close to winning the Ballon d’Or in 2019 ahead of the legendary Argentine says everything you need to know about the kind of season he had.

This year, it’s unlikely that any Red will be in contention for the individual gong, as it’s usually handed out to a player on the winning team of the Champions League winners.

But considering Liverpool are set to potentially register the highest points tally in English football history, perhaps a few of our lads should be in contention!