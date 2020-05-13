LFC target Feddal posts picture of himself in our kit, but then angrily claims Twitter account hacked

Dejan Lovren replacement, anyone?

A strange online incident with Moroccan defender Zou Feddal has occurred on Twitter – which is of course where all the juiciest transfer gossip breaks – often via players themselves!

A picture of Feddal in Liverpool Red was posted from the 31-year-old’s account, but when it started to get online traction – it was quickly erased – with the Real Betis man claiming he was hacked…

He actually got quite fervent with his responses, telling one fan, ‘I’m telling you a second time, my account has been hacked!’ 

Feddal had been linked to Liverpool bizarrely in the Echo in an opinion piece, but Spanish media scoffed at the report in the main – as discussed by Sports Witness – because he’s not regarded a player of our Liverpool. After all, he’s not even a regular for Betis.

If Lovren leaves at the end of this season, we will need another backup defender – but we have no idea if Feddal is a genuine option – and less idea if whether he was actually so excited by the reports, he posted the picture himself – before quickly regretting it!

