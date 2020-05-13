LFC target Feddal posts picture of himself in our kit, but then angrily claims Twitter account hacked

Dejan Lovren replacement, anyone?

A strange online incident with Moroccan defender Zou Feddal has occurred on Twitter – which is of course where all the juiciest transfer gossip breaks – often via players themselves!

A picture of Feddal in Liverpool Red was posted from the 31-year-old’s account, but when it started to get online traction – it was quickly erased – with the Real Betis man claiming he was hacked…

He actually got quite fervent with his responses, telling one fan, ‘I’m telling you a second time, my account has been hacked!’

acabo de dar una explicación… si tengo que entrar en detalles, no voy a entrar!! gracias y musho Betis! — Z. Feddal زهير فضال (@zou_feddal) May 12, 2020

te lo digo por segunda vez, me han hackeado la cuenta. un saludo crack! — Z. Feddal زهير فضال (@zou_feddal) May 12, 2020

Feddal had been linked to Liverpool bizarrely in the Echo in an opinion piece, but Spanish media scoffed at the report in the main – as discussed by Sports Witness – because he’s not regarded a player of our Liverpool. After all, he’s not even a regular for Betis.

If Lovren leaves at the end of this season, we will need another backup defender – but we have no idea if Feddal is a genuine option – and less idea if whether he was actually so excited by the reports, he posted the picture himself – before quickly regretting it!