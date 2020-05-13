‘Man just got carried away – there’s no way’ Many fans doubt Zou Feddal’s hacked claim after LFC pic

Posted by
‘Man just got carried away – there’s no way’ Many fans doubt Zou Feddal’s hacked claim after LFC pic

Not many Liverpool fans – or fans of anyone in general – have much time for Zou Feddal’s claim that his Twitter account was hacked yesterday…

The Moroccan, who plays for Real Betis, uploaded a snap of himself in Liverpool’s red – but deleted it minutes later and told his followers he was hacked.

It seems quite a strange thing for a hacker to do in fairness, especially as the picture was immediately erased and Feddal was in his account minutes later – on top of the fact the picture was quickly tweeted from an iPhone.

Still, who are we to question a player we hadn’t actually heard of until his tweet!?

At 31-years-old, it seems a strange potential target, but we do likely need a Dejan Lovren replacement in the summer and Feddal would arrive on a free. At 6ft.4″, he’s maybe an option for the cup games so Virgil van Dijk can sit out.

Still – we’ll find out it Feddal was hacked or not by if any genuine interest in his services is leaked at a future date.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top