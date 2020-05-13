(Video) Trent answers who is better: him or Andy Robertson – in contrast to the Scot the other day

On the Peter Crouch podcast the other day, Andy Robertson loudly and proudly declared Trent Alexander-Arnold as the best fullback on the planet.

But it’s not in Trent’s nature to return the favour in the same manner – he’s far too competitive to let the Scot get that over him!

Trent has been speaking with young fans on Zoom via LFCTV and was asked who is better, him or Robbo?

“Erm… Who do you think, he said?” Before telling the youngster, “I don’t know!”

In fairness, Trent made sure to explain how Robbo is ‘world-class,’ and someone he ‘learns from everyday,’ so as Reds – we know their rivalry is based on respect and is incredibly healthy for each other and the team.

It’s just brilliant that we quite possibly have the best right-back and the best left-back on the planet in our side – that’s not something many clubs have ever been able to say – perhaps none.