(Video) When Trent Alexander-Arnold schooled West Ham this season

There’s a great video getting a lot of traction on reddit today, so we thought we’d share it here.

It highlights Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance v West Ham from February.

The youngster is obviously playing at right-back, but he’s probably our most impressive offensive player.

He assists Gini Wijnaldum’s header and constantly whips in delicious crosses, as well as spraying the ball cross field with his unrivalled technique.

In many ways, Trent is like a quarterback in this match – getting his head up from deep and waiting for runners.

Liverpool didn’t actually play well as a team, but ran out 3-2 winners in the end at Anfield.

How we’d love to watch them again soon!