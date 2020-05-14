‘Didn’t really bother us…’ Scholes explains how United felt on missing out on winger to Liverpool

Harry Kewell almost signed for Manchester United instead of Liverpool, but Paul Scholes it didn’t bother him when the Aussie ended up at his biggest rival!

The winger was phenomenal at Leeds – a creative winger who could score plenty of goals and at the time – was one of the most exciting talents in Europe.

So when we acquired him in 2003, Reds were enormously excited – but unfortunately injuries meant Kewell never managed to find the heights he hit at Elland Road.

“I always remember two or three who were coming. I remember Harry Kewell was one and you knew what a good player he was,” Scholes said on Savage Social, cited in the Echo.

“He was brilliant. I think he ended up turning us down and going to Liverpool which didn’t really bother us that much.”

Kewell won the Champions League in 2005, of course, but actually limped off early that evening and missed the incredible second-half comeback.

His Liverpool highlights include a wonder-goal v Tottenham and a stunner v Everton though.

The fact he made less than 100 Premier League appearances in five years on Merseyside, however, proves how much injuries blighted his career.

He’d go on to play for Galatasaray, before moving back to Australia – and he’s now the manager of Notts County.