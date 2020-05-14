How Michael Edwards desperately pleaded with Klopp to sign off on Mo Salah deal

Liverpool’s recent transfer strategy has been more or less exemplary over the past few years…

The names we’ve brought in have helped us go from top-four contenders to Champions League and (soon to be) Premier League winners – none more so than Mo Salah.

The Egyptian has plundered 91 goals in less than three seasons, from the right-wing, for the Reds – a truly absurd tally which demands more respect than it gets.

Today, the Express are reporting how Salah’s name was one our scouts and transfer department absolutely loved – and they practically begged Klopp to give him the ok so Liverpool could make the transfer in 2017.

After all, LFC have a team that works on transfers, but the final word is the manager’s.

“The scouting department was really behind me, and wanted to do it even earlier so that nobody could jump in!” Klopp said.

“We were sure he can help us. Michael Edwards, Dave Fallows and Barry (Hunter), they were really in my ear and were on it ‘Come on, come on, Mo Salah, he’s the solution!’.

“When you have 20 players on the table, different players, it’s difficult to make an early decision, but we all were convinced about it so could make the early decision so we could really get him.

“He’s a fantastic person, a nice lad and a really good football player.”

Klopp’s spot on. It’s widely reported that the German preferred Julian Brandt at the time, but we’re mighty glad Edwards and co. got their wish.

Salah is currently on 16 goals for this Premier League season – and while our primary aim is for the Reds to clinch the title upon football’s resumption – we’d absolutely love our no.11 to catch Jamie Vardy and win the Golden Boot for the third time in a row.