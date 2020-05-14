LFC could snare £26m Rb Salzburg star on top of Minamino capture

Liverpool did some very smart business in January when acquiring Takumi Minamino for just over £7m.

The Japanese hasn’t found his feet yet, but his talent is obvious and we have no doubt about his ability long-term.

And even if it doesn’t work out, we’d still likely make a profit!

Now, the Daily Mail are among those claiming we want his former team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai – who also captains the Hungary national team.

Szoboszlai is only 19-years-old and is a serious talent, so it wouldn’t surprise us if we were at least keeping tabs.

We have a very good relationship with Rb Salzburg and would assume a deal could be struck should Jurgen Klopp, Michael Edwards and co. believe it’s worthwhile.

Szoboszlai has 92 appearances already in his fledgling career and at 6ft.1′, stands powerfully in the middle and uses his physical skills to dominate.

We’re not sure there’s a spot for him in our side right now though, with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones set to fight for a starting spot with the three regulars next season.