Liverpool fans bombard Timo Werner’s excited Twitter post before Rb Leipzig’s clash

Every time Timo Werner does something on social media nowadays, he knows what’s coming…

Thousands of Liverpool fans prematurely welcoming him to Anfield!

Today, the German posted a picture of himself training ahead of the Bundesliga’s return, which is happening on Saturday – with Rb Leipzig set to play Freigburg at home – behind closed doors, of course.

And like clockwork, he was hit with a number of reds encouraging him to make the switch.

The thing is, Werner needs no more encouragement – he’s desperate for the transfer – it’s just whether Liverpool will stump up the appropriate cash to secure the 23-year-old’s signature.

In the current climate financial climate, Liverpool could well be cautious and decide not to make a big money signing – but in truth – nobody yet knows how quickly football will recover and how badly Jurgen Klopp will want to refresh his options.

Still, we’d love the deal to take place!

Your English is coming along great, Timo! https://t.co/2eIqYMEfu9 — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 14, 2020

Looks really good in Red 😏 https://t.co/v4jakpvpIK — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) May 14, 2020

We are waiting for you at @LFC :) — AnkiT (@TheAnkitG) May 14, 2020

you look great in red clothes — jimpi (@_jimpii_) May 14, 2020

Waiting for the "You'll never walk alone" armband to fall down … — Tyler Yeo (@tylerryeo) May 14, 2020