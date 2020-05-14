(Video) Brilliant compilation emerges of the best hidden bits from Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

We’ve all seen the highlights from Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona about one hundred times – especially since the start of the lockdown began.

But we’ve forgotten all the exceptional clips from post-match, showing how fans reacted, the players on the pitch and the locker-room and even Naby Keita’s crazy celebrations in his home while injured!

You can check it out via BT Sport below. It’s these kind of scenes we’ve badly missed during football’s suspension.

Football though is due back in England in early June – when Liverpool will hopefully wrap up the Premier League title nice and quickly.