(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai highlights: Why Liverpool want £26m Rb Salzburg star

Liverpool bought Takumi Minamino from Rb Salzburg in January but are also now being linked with Dominik Szoboszlai, his former team-mate, in the Mail.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a regular for the Austrians, who might just become our new Southampton!

Szoboszlai stars in midfield and is known for his strength and technical skills.

He runs directly and has quick-feet to shift his weight. Szoboszlai is like a more direct and slightly more rangy Gini Wijnaldum – and we’re intrigued by his potential signing after watching this video!

Check out the Hungarian for yourself…