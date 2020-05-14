(Video) Remembering when cameras caught how scared Pep was of Liverpool’s front-three, before an Everton game

We never watched the whole of the Manchester City documentary on Amazon Prime, as most of it was a pretty vomit-inducing celebration of their 100-point season!

But our favourite bit, that we thought we’d remind you of today, was when Pep Guardiola decided that it was a good time to speak about the threat of Liverpool in the dressing-room BEFORE a game with Everton!

“The forwards for Liverpool are good. Those three up front. They scare me. They are dangerous,” he told his colleagues, whose responses did little to calm his nerves.

Guardiola was right to be scared, by the way. Liverpool won 3-0 a few nights later at Anfield in one of the most swashbuckling atmospheres seen under Jurgen Klopp’s reign.

It won’t be too much longer before we can see Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane – providing football returns in June – although it’ll be behind closed doors.

Still, if the Reds are named champions, it’s still going to feel amazing.