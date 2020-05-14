(Video) Seven minutes of Naby Keita proving that when he’s fit, he’s often sublime

If there’s one player the quarantine might do some good for, it’s Naby Keita.

The Guinean has been chasing his tail in terms of fitness ever since last summer, when he was made to play at the AFCON by his country despite clearly not being ready.

This robbed him of a pre-season with the Reds and it’s been niggling injury after niggling injury ever since.

As a result, we’re hoping that when football returns, Keita’s body will have had the rest it needed – and he’ll be able to finish the campaign well and be in a strong position to start the next in a similar manner.

There’s no arguments about his ability – just check out the compilation below – but it means nothing if we only see it once a month.