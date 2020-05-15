Brazilian TV show confirms Liverpool transfer news as Reds go for wing-forward with mega potential

Liverpool are leading the race for Vasca da Gama striker Talles Magno, says Bandeirantes’ TV show Donos da Bola in the player’s homeland.

In the video above, the journalist explains how Vasco are in a perilous financial situation and as a result, will have to sell Magno much quicker than they really planned on initially.

Magno turns 18 this June so will be allowed to move to England – and the fact he’s been a regular at various Brazilian youth levels will help him get a work permit to play for a Premier League club.

The player does his best work on the wing in a 4-3-3. He’s tall, but quick and skilful and watching videos of his best bits is very exciting!

It’d take a while for him to be ready for Jurgen Klopp’s first-team of course, but the fact our squad is packed full of world-class Brazilians would hopefully ease his transition if a switch occurred.