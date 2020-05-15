(Image) LFC fan recreates black alternative kit with modern badge format

A Liverpool fan on Reddit has edited the Reds’ third kit from 2010 to make it look like one from the this season, with the simplified Liver Bird crest and FIFA Club World Cup badge.

The shirt still sports the Adidas logo and famous three stripes on the arm, as this is just for fun, but it’s not hard to imagine the same shirt with a Nike swoosh.

Honestly, the 2010 third kit by the German manufacturer may be the most underrated one we’ve had in some time – and it looks even more stunning with the adjusted badges.

Take a look at the image below: