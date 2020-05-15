(Images) Unique-looking LFC x Nike x Jordan concept kits hit Twitter

Liverpool are going to have Nike kits next season – that sentence would have felt quite alien about 12 months ago, but it’s the new norm – we’ve known for a while now.

There have been several leaks of the new shirts online, but nothing official from either the club or the manufacturer yet, so this has led to a lot of digital artists getting creative with their ideas.

Floods of concept shirts have been flying around on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and other websites – and one has caught our eye.

Twitter user @GrafikDesign10 has shared images of some LFC x Nike concepts, but has slipped in a Jordan shirt too. PSG are the only team to wear there shirts, but it’s an interesting ‘what-if’!

Take a look at the images below: