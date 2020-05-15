Jurgen Klopp jokes Gary Neville “has an opinion about absolutely everything”

Jurgen Klopp has taken a playful jab at former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, with some comments he made on Football Focus.

The Liverpool manager was asked if he’d learned anything during lockdown, and replied: “I didn’t learn a lot in lockdown, other than Gary Neville has an opinion about absolutely everything. It is incredible,” as quoted by the Independent.

The Sky Sports pundit hasn’t been shy of sharing his opinion on literally everything, since Premier League football was taken off the pitch, which is true to his form.

“I didn’t learn a lot but I have known myself for 52 years and I knew I can deal with difficult situations before,” Klopp continued.

“This is a difficult situation, not only for me or my family but for every single person on the planet.

“I am quite proud how we as a society have dealt with it. We are not perfect, we will always make mistakes but I think we have learned how connected we are to each other.

“I miss the boys the most because we created a group where all the people at Melwood have a really, really good relationship and we became friends over the last four and a half years.“