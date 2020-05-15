Liverpool could win title in first weekend of PL return as back-to-back fixtures set

The Premier League could be set to return on Friday 12 June, with the restart of the season being particularly poignant for Liverpool supporters.

We’re just six points – two games – away from winning the domestic title, but could get it over the line by winning our re-opening fixture if Manchester City lose theirs.

This news of the Premier League’s restart comes from the Daily Mail – with a suggestion of Manchester United v Tottenham being the first game back.

The same report claims that ten games will be played over the first long-weekend back, with one game on Friday, four on both Saturday and Sunday and the final one on Monday night.

These fixtures are said to all have their own time-slot, in what sounds like a dream for football fans who’ve been starved of any Premier League action for the best part of two months now.

We don’t know how the teams are going to perform when they’re back in action; training has only just started to resume and form before the break goes out the window.

For Liverpool, that could be a good thing – we had suffered three rare defeats just before the suspension, going out of the FA Cup and the Champions League in the process.

But this uncertain form applies to everyone, and that means City could be prone to dropping points in their game. If they drop all three, and we win, the title will be confirmed the first weekend back.