‘No…’ Rb Leipzig have no time for Liverpool fans on social media

Timo Werner was bombarded by Liverpool fans on social media yesterday when he posted a message on Twitter stating how excited he was to return to action.

The Bundesliga is starting on Saturday and many Reds will be tuned in to see what our prospective signing has got to offer…

Rb Leipzig’s Twitter account wasn’t impressed with the many memes and videos of Jurgen Klopp that were posted under his message – and replied with an abrupt ‘NO’ – along with a clip of Liverpool’s manager looking disappointed!

We have no idea if Liverpool will take the plunge on Werner. We know the player is desperate to transfer to Anfield, but whether Liverpool decide to spend big on a new arrival considering the current financial climate is up in the air.

At EOTK, we’d love to see Werner in red next term. His pace and skill mean his attributes suit our frontline perfectly – and four top players for three positions is not unmanageable – by any means. It might give us a chance to be more competitive in the cup competitions, too.